Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €293.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €261.38 ($307.51).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

