Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the March 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYCOF remained flat at $$0.27 on Thursday. 553,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,030. Mydecine Innovations Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

