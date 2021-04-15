Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 430 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.36. 77,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,482,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $4,488,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,667 shares of company stock worth $63,028,356 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

