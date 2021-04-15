Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.88. 8,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

