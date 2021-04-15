Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 94.2% in March

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 18,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Nanophase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

