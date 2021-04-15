Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

NSSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

NSSC stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $615.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after buying an additional 674,354 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,087,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 54,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

