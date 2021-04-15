Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $165.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nasdaq traded as high as $158.69 and last traded at $158.13, with a volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.93.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Nasdaq by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

