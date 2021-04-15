National Bank Financial Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CSFB lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$6.70. 1,214,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,138. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.0447272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

