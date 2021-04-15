National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $349.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in National CineMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

