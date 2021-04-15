National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.71. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,769. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

