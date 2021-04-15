Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.0 days.

GASNF stock remained flat at $$24.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

