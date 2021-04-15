NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.81

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

RBSPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

