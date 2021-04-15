Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 290.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NOPMF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOPMF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

