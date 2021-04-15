NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,808,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,304,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 747.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 261,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after acquiring an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.70. 10,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,655.11 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

