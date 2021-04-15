NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NPTN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $583.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,276 shares of company stock worth $1,525,340. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

