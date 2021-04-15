Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Brokerages expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc reported sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.73 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

