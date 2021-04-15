Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 258.3% in March

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 258.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTOIY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 28,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,112. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

