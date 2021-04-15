Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $124.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.