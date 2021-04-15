NetApp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,550 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,167% compared to the average daily volume of 517 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

