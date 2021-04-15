Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Positive” at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

NFLX traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $548.88. The company had a trading volume of 254,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,958. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

