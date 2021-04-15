Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 186.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NWITY traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,699. Network International has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

