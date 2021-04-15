New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

NFH stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. New Frontier Health has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in New Frontier Health by 78.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,334 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

