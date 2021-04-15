NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.19. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

