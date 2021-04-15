Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $116.00 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00068732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00269325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.50 or 0.00737226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.16 or 1.00071408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00023111 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.79 or 0.00868298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,773 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,025 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.