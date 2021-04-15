Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) vs. NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Head to Head Analysis

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

This table compares Newtek Business Services and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services $59.29 million 10.26 $41.13 million $2.33 11.66 NetEase $8.51 billion 8.19 $3.09 billion $2.93 36.48

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Newtek Business Services. Newtek Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newtek Business Services and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services 32.87% 15.07% 6.24% NetEase 20.47% 19.03% 10.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Newtek Business Services and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 NetEase 0 0 10 0 3.00

Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.89%. NetEase has a consensus target price of $106.30, suggesting a potential downside of 0.56%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Dividends

Newtek Business Services pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. NetEase pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Newtek Business Services pays out 85.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NetEase pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Newtek Business Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Newtek Business Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NetEase beats Newtek Business Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Cloudnote, a notetaking tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, and Youdao Pocket Translator; online courses; interactive learning apps; and enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that helps third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to access its advanced optical character recognition capability and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an Internet media service; NetEase Mail, an email service; CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.