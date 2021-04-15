Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $10.95. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 2 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

