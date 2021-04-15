NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Raised to $53.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $48.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

