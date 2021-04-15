NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 5.2%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 14,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,884,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

NEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

