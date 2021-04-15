Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Gap Down to $84.60

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.60, but opened at $75.60. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 1,490 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.