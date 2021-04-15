Nigel Wilson Sells 215,689 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 290.70 ($3.80) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £17.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

LGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 251.78 ($3.29).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.