Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.15

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 309325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nikola by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 633,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,480,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

