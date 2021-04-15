Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) vs. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Financial Survey

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lordstown Motors and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 2 0 3 0 2.20 Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 145.55%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.60%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61% Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67%

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lordstown Motors beats Nikola on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

