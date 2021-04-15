Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NINOY opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nikon has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

