Nimiq Price Hits $0.0129 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $98.18 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,839.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.20 or 0.03940498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00440048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $838.55 or 0.01334424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $341.52 or 0.00543480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.89 or 0.00532919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00392684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,296,154,304 coins and its circulating supply is 7,634,654,304 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.