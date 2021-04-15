Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NICH remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nitches has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

