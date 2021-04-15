NIX One Day Volume Reaches $206,636.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded down 28% against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $206,636.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,743.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,462.34 or 0.03924478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00443803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $845.01 or 0.01346781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.69 or 0.00565306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.43 or 0.00542579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.05 or 0.00398534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003491 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,018,741 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.