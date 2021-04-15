Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Holdings Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nokia were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

