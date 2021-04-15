Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

