Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of NSR opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$541.94 million and a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$1.89.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.