Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,769,800 shares, an increase of 328.1% from the March 15th total of 1,814,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,539.6 days.

NNFSF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNFSF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nongfu Spring from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nongfu Spring in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

