Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Short Interest Update

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Noranda Income Fund from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Noranda Income Fund stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Noranda Income Fund has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

