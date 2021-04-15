Norges Bank Invests $57.67 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 254,541 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $276.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $144.16 and a one year high of $281.88. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

