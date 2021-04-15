Norges Bank Invests $59.99 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,703,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.65% of Dropbox as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Dropbox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 611,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Dropbox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after buying an additional 246,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

