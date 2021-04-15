Norges Bank Makes New $56.04 Million Investment in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 381,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $115.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOD. Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

