Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 604,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Rapid7 by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

RPD opened at $82.54 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

