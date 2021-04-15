Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,458,944 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,458,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,030,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.38% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

SPR opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

