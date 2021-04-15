Norges Bank Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,080,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.71% of Bruker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bruker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,353 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,044,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bruker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

