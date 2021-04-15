Norges Bank Takes Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 432,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,230,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $162.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.99 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

