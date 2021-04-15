Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 441.3% in March

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 441.3% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHYDY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.82.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

