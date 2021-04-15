Northcoast Research Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.68 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $68.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

